Sebastian Stan on his "really wild" transformation into Tommy Lee for 'Pam & Tommy'









Sebastian Stan had a busy year on the Marvel front, starring in the 2021 Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where he reprised the most iconic role of his career. He also voiced the same character on another Marvel project titled What If…?, an animated series by the big studio which flew under the radar compared to bigger hits like Spider Man: No Way Home.

Stan is currently gearing up for another major year ahead, especially since he is tasked with the enormous responsibility of portraying Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in a brand new biographical drama series called Pam & Tommy. He will star alongside Lily James who has been cast to play the role of Pamela Anderson for this project.

Built around a script by Robert D. Siegel, Pam & Tommy focuses on the relationship between Lee and Anderson after a private sex tape of them on their honeymoon is released to the world. The show is already shaping up to be one of the more promising prospects of 2022, having been developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The series is set to stream in February of this year and will be available on Hulu as well as Disney+. According to Stan, the most challenging aspect of Pam & Tommy was to get the transformation right because that was what everything hinged upon. In order to get his Tommy Lee look just right, the makeup team had to be at their best.

Stan acknowledged their talent as well, claiming that he had the privilege of working with the “very best hair and makeup team” in the world. “I think it took two hours for myself and then three hours for Lily almost every morning,” Stan recalled, adding that they had to work 12-hour shifts. However, Stan maintained that all the awards should definitely go to the production crew.

Watch the new trailer for Pam & Tommy below.