Dead body found following My Chemical Romance concert in Milton Keynes









A dead body has been found in a Milton Keynes car-park that was in use for the My Chemical Romance concert at the nearby MK Stadium.

According to the local paper, MK Citizen, the body was discovered on Saturday night at the Milton Keynes Bowl, which was being used as a ‘park and stride’ for three MCR concerts scheduled over the weekend.

Police arrived at the scene at around 8:30pm, and witnesses said intensive searches were being carried out. Some concert attendees who had parked at the Bowl reported that they were asked to remain in the car park in their cars after the concert finished at 10:30pm.

Thames Valley police confirmed in a statement that the body found was that of a man, adding that the death was being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A spokesperson told MK Citizen: “Thames Valley Police is investigating an unexplained, non-suspicious death in Milton Keynes. As such, it is not being treated as a crime.”

They added: “There is a scene watch in place while enquiries are being carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner, but I can confirm it is the body of a man.”

The Police haven’t yet confirmed whether the next of kin have been identified and informed. Nor has it been disclosed how and precisely where the body was found.

My Chemical Romance began their European tour on Monday night last week at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

After performing two shows at MK Stadium on Thursday and Saturday, they played their third and final gig at the venue last night (May 22nd).

During last night’s performance, Gerard Way paid tribute to any My Chemical Romance fans who have died over the last two years. The frontman held up a flag with the names of some of the band’s deceased followers at Stadium MK after a fan passed it on to him.

“So this is kind of crazy, this is our third show, we’ve played two shows and I think it was the first night where were fucking around having a good time and I was talking about how it’s been two and a half years and how does it feel and things like that,” Way told the crowd.

Adding: “And it occurred to me later after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably gonna be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore. And I think it was yesterday, a friend of mine told me that there were some people on the internet that had gotten a list as best they could of names of people that were gonna come to the shows.”

Way then held up the flag for the audience to see the names of those that have sadly passed.

Gerard Way held up a memorial flag at MCR's show tonight. The flag was a project by fans to honor those who have passed, who would have wanted to see MCR perform. pic.twitter.com/JI1VjVrbix — MCR Updates (@gwayupdates) May 19, 2022