My Chemical Romance release first new song since 2014









My Chemical Romance reunited a few years ago but their plans for reunion tours have been disrupted due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Now, the band have returned with a six-minute track titled ‘The Foundations of Decay’ before they start their North America and Europe tour which was initially scheduled for 2020.

When the band broke up, frontman Gerard Way claimed that he did not think the group was ever going to get back together again. According to Way, the political relevance of My Chemical Romance had faded away because Barack Obama had been elected and there was no place for their music in that political climate.

In an interview, Way explained: “When things start to succeed and go really well…that’s when a lot of people start to have an opinion and that’s when you run into struggle…everybody had a fucking opinion about what MCR should be. So it made it difficult to figure out what direction to take next. You get caught up in this trap of ‘Is it ever gonna be good enough?”

Way also insisted that the joy of making music had been taken out of their routine which facilitated the band’s dissolution. While talking about the intentions behind the break up of My Chemical Romance, the musician revealed: “It wasn’t fun to make stuff any more. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine.”

Fans will be delighted to see My Chemical Romance back in action but the band members did continue musical pursuits since the break up. In addition to music projects, Gerard Way also gained recognition in popular culture due to the success and the Netflix adaptation of his comic book series The Umbrella Academy.

Listen to the song below.