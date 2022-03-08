My Chemical Romance cancel Russian shows









Emo legends My Chemical Romance are the latest act to cancel their planned shows in Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to their Instagram, the band wrote: “With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June 2022.” They added: “We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon”.

The news comes as the Ukraine and Russia are now locked in a tense conflict, with the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering the invasion of their democratic neighbour during the early hours of February 24th.

Last week, rock titans Placebo and Biffy Clyro also announced that they would not be playing in Russia, citing the invasion as their reason. Duly, both British acts pulled out of Moscow’s Park Live 2022.

The invasion has drawn criticism from names across the entertainment world, with many musicians pledging their support to the Ukrainian people. One of the biggest contemporary acts, Yungblud, cancelled his upcoming dates in Russia, telling fans he was “heartbroken”.

He explained: “I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past.”

Punk legends, Green Day, who were due to perform at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on May 29th, also cancelled their trip. They wrote on Instagram: “This moment is not about stadium rock shows”.

Fleetwood Mac frontwoman, Stevie Nicks, made headlines when she said that her “heart was broken”, before comparing Mr. Putin to Hitler. Everyone from Foals to Elton John have also weighed in on the matter, overwhelmingly in support of the Ukrainian people who are so bravely defending their homeland against the Russian aggressor.

To help those affected by the invasion, you can donate here to the Red Cross.

