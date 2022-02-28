Green Day cancel their Moscow show citing the Ukraine invasion









West coast punk legends, Green Day, have cancelled their upcoming show in Moscow as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade the democratic neighbouring country on Thursday, February 24th, has been met by widespread condemnation, both inside and outside of his country.

Green Day were scheduled to perform at the Spartak Stadium on May 29th. However, doing their bit to help the Ukrainian cause, the band felt they had no choice but to pull out, positing that “this moment is not about stadium rock shows”.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band explained on their Instagram Story.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”The ‘American Idiot’ trio made it clear that refunds are available from the point of purchase and pleaded with fans to “stay safe”.

President Putin, who labelled the invasion “a special military operation” is facing mounting pressure to withdraw his forces in the face of severe economic sanctions from the west and other uses of soft power. Showing the effect of the sanctions, this morning it was reported that Russia’s currency, the rouble, has plunged nearly 30%, an all-time low versus the US dollar.

Many prominent figures in entertainment and music have also shown their support for the Ukrainian people. Everyone from Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos to Yungblud and even Amanda Palmer have all pledged their backing to the Ukrainian people during this tense time. Meanwhile, prominent Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has cancelled a string of shows across the country in protest of the invasion.

Donate to the British Red Cross here, and help to alleviate the burden of the war on the Ukrainian people.