My Chemical Romance debut new music at first UK show in 11 years









During their first UK show in 11 years, the New Jersey indie group My Chemical Romance performed a collection of rare oldies and gave the new single ‘The Foundations Of Decay’ its live debut.

The concert took place at The Eden Project in St. Austell, and it marked the group’s first live outing in the UK since their reunion in 2019. They opened the set emphatically with ‘The Foundations Of Decay’, which was followed by ‘Helena’ and ‘Give ‘Em Hell, Kid’ from 2004’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge.

“How have the past two and a half years been for you?” frontman Gerard Way said to the crowd at the start of the show. “Yeah… we’re here, that’s all we can say. But we’re so happy to be here. Now let’s play some fucking rock music,” he added.

Later, they played ‘Make Room!!!!’, a rare B-side from the compilation record, Conventional Weapons. It marked the second time the track has been played during a live show. Two further tracks from Conventional Weapons were also given their live debuts, with ‘Surrender The Night’ and ‘Boy Division’, which were played just before the encore.

Another highlight came in the form of ‘This Is How I Disappear’, from the classic 2006 album The Black Parade, which they performed for the first time since 2010. The main set ended on another Black Parade hit, ‘Sleep’, while the encore was wrapped up with ‘Danger Days’ swansong ‘The Kids Of Yesterday’.

Before the closing track of the encore, Way addressed the crowd: “This has been a really special night for us. We hope it was similar for you.”

As yet, My Chemical Romance haven’t addressed the prospect of a new album, but with the recent release of ‘The Foundations Of Decay’, it is hoped that a new LP could be on the horizon.

Watch some of the action below in a selection of videos shot from the audience.