Why Dave Grohl believes Motörhead's Lemmy the 'king of rock and roll'









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has an encyclopedic knowledge of music. What he says matters, and in his eyes, there will only ever be one ‘king of rock ‘n’ roll’.

Looking at today’s rock royalty, it’s clear that Grohl doesn’t sit too far away from the throne. He is an undeniable presence who not only played a pivotal part in Nirvana’s ascension from cult heroes in Seattle to international history makers, but he famously founded the Foo’s, a band that has grown into the archetypal stadium band of the contemporary era.

Due to the gravitas of integrity attached to his voice, when Grohl speaks, you listen intently. His adventures in the world of rock ‘n’ roll have allowed the drummer turned singer to meet all of his heroes, and there’s nobody he respects more than the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

For further proof of his love for Lemmy, look no further than this quote that spells out Grohl’s appreciation in the simplest way imaginable. The drummer said: “Fuck Elvis and Keith Richards, Lemmy’s the king of rock ‘n’ roll. No one else comes close.”

The two musicians shared a close friendship, with Grohl even having the honour of speaking at Kilmister’s funeral. His speech was beautifully profound, and for a man of the late singer’s stature, it was no less than what he deserved.

At one point during his eulogy, Grohl reminisced about a meeting with Lemmy, which perfectly epitomised the kind of individual he was, and even though it was only a tiny thing, it meant everything to the Foo Fighters leader.

Grohl would later bump into Lemmy backstage at a concert and asked the Motörhead man to meet his family in his dressing room. Immediately, having he spotted Grohl’s newborn daughter in a crib, Lemmy discretely stubbed his cigarette out into his whiskey.

“To most people, that would seem like nothing, I suppose,” Grohl recalled. “But to me, that was my hero putting out his cigarette into his drink and putting it aside because my daughter was there in the room. I think what everybody has always known or at least learned today is that Lemmy was not only that kind of whiskey-drinking rock and roll star, but he had the biggest heart and set such a great example because he was so kind to everyone.”

Furthermore, Lemmy continues to be a constant source of inspiration, and ‘No Son Of Mine’ from Foo Fighters’ 2021 record, Medicine at Midnight, is one example of his impact. “I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he’s been to me,” Grohl commented about the track in an interview with OK!

Grohl’s utter devotion for Lemmy goes way beyond his music. Although that has played a crucial part in his life, the connection that the two stirred up meant even more to him. With Kilmister gone, the Foo Fighters man is on a mission to keep the rock ‘n’ roll flying high, and so far, he’s no doubt making his old friend proud.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Comments