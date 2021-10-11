Dave Grohl remembers his first meeting with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr









Foo Fighters mastermind, Dave Grohl, has recently taken to his blog, Dave’s True Stories, to retell the story of the first time he met the surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

In the post, Grohl recalls being approached by Dhani, the son of the late Beatles guitarist, George Harrison, after a Foo’s show at Wembley Stadium. The frontman was then asked by Dhani to perform at the tribute show to his father, who passed away in November 2001.

A week after the encounter, Grohl performed at the stellar tribute concert at the Royal Albert Hall. It featured a mammoth lineup that boasted the likes of Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Ravi Shankar, and of course, McCartney and Starr.

Backstage, Grohl remembers: “I noticed Paul McCartney out of the corner of my eye, chatting away with friends, and I couldn’t help but stare.” He continued: “There. He. Was.”

Grohl explained: “What happened next will forever remain a blur. I don’t recall exactly how Paul and I were introduced, what was said, or how long we talked, but I do remember putting on my best ‘this is not the most incredible thing ever to happen to me’ face while trying to keep from making a fool of myself.”

In the post, Grohl explained how after the meeting, he called his mother in excitement. This was due to the fact that she bought him his first electric guitar and a Beatles songbook when he was 11 years old.

Grohl recalled: “Every day, she watched me strain my little fingers to form the chords within those pages while sitting in front of the public school record player she brought home from work”.

You can read the full entry here.

Watch Dave Grohl discuss his relationship with McCartney below.

