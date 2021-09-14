Ozzy Osbourne and the late Lemmy duet on new version of ‘Hellraiser’







Ozzy Osbourne has shared a new version of the iconic track ‘Hellraiser’ which features a duet with the Motorhead’s late frontman, Lemmy Kilmister.

The stellar redux of the hard-rocking classic comes as part of the expanded 30th-anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s fifth album, No More Tears. Set for release this Friday (September 17), the production marries the two metal icons’ voices together brilliantly.

Lemmy, who died in 2015, co-wrote ‘Hellraiser’ with Osbourne and guitarist Zakk Wylde. It appeared on the Motorhead album March or Die and on Osbourne’s No More Tears. The new version of the track appears only on the digital reissue of No More Tears, but not the vinyl copy.

In a new statement, Ozzy explained to fans that the new version was made in memory of his late friend. The press release said: “I hope everyone enjoys the song. This is just a small way to honour my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

In addition to the contents of the original release of No More Tears, and some demos, classics such as ‘I Don’t Want To Change The World’, ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’, ‘Road To Nowhere’, and the title track will all appear on the reissue as live recordings taken from Osbourne’s ‘No More Tours’ tour from 1992.

Concurrently, Osbourne has also indirectly made news this year, as Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo revealed to Guitar World, that the 2001 hit ‘Hash Pipe’ nearly became an Ozzy Osbourne track. Cuomo said: “Once, I think it was in 2000, (Ozzy Osbourne) asked if I had any songs for him and I just happened to have written ‘Hash Pipe.'”

In a surprise revelation, Cuomo explained that ‘Hash Pipe’ was first offered to the ‘Prince of Darkness‘, but “he didn’t end up using it”.

Cuomo concluded: “In another reality, it might be interesting to hear him singing that song.” Wouldn’t we all.

Listen to the new version of ‘Hellraiser’, below.

Comments