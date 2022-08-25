Danny De Vito wants to join the live-action 'Hercules'









The beloved actor and star of the original animated Disney Hercules movie, Danny De Vito, has expressed his interest in appearing in the live-action remake of the 1997 film.

Voicing the satyr Philoctetes (AKA Phil) in the original animated movie, DeVito believes he has the right to stake his place in the upcoming remake directed by Guy Ritchie. Having already helmed the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin, where he replaced the work of the late Robin Williams with actor Will Smith, Ritchie has already shown that he has few qualms about fully recasting a classic role.

Speaking in a recent interview with Wired, DeVito jokingly proclaimed, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!” before adding, “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their ass,” with a wide smile.

Being an iconic character from the original movie, many contemporary film fans would surely love to see DeVito reprise his role as the hilarious character. At the time of writing this, however, no official cast members have been announced, with names such as Tom Hiddleston, Jim Carrey and Adam Driver being touted to play Hades, whilst Jade Thirlwall, Ariana Grande and Margot Robbie are in the running to play Meg.

No one really matches DeVito’s idiosyncratic charm and genuine talent, having worked as an actor and director in the industry for over half a century, gathering a loyal following of fans in the process.

Gaining a modern fanbase in the ever-popular subversive comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it’s easy to forget that DeVito has worked with some of the greatest filmmakers of all time on the big screen, collaborating with Miloš Forman for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Tim Burton for Batman Returns and Sofia Coppola in The Virgin Suicides.