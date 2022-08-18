Zoë Kravitz regrets calling out Will Smith’s Oscars slap









In a new interview, Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret about her comments about Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

After the slap that took the world by storm, Kravitz took to Instagram to comment on the incident. She posted a photo of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and captioned the image: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Kravitz’s comment added fuel to the fire, and speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the High Fidelity star revealed she wished “I had handled that differently”.

Detailing further, she explained: “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s OK.”

Kravitz added: “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything. It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

Kravitz went on to say using Instagram or social media to express your opinion on a topic isn’t how she wants to go about her business, and as an artist, she should instead lend her voice to her art. “I was reminded that I’m an artist,” Kravitz continued. “Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people to make them feel seen. I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”

Filming recently began for Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island earlier this summer in Mexico. In the film, cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) is invited to a seedy private island owned by tech mogul Slater King (Channing Tatum), and she soon learns about the dark side of the property.