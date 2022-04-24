Zoë Kravitz names one of her all-time favourite films









It hasn’t taken long for actor and model Zoë Kravitz to reach the height of Hollywood popularity, with the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz having found great success in recent cinema with starring roles in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi.

Landing her first role while still in high school, Kravitz appeared in the romantic comedy No Reservations in 2007 alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhart, before appearing in the music video for Jay-Z’s song ‘I Know’ one year later. It wasn’t until her role as Angel Salvadore in the superhero film X-Men: First Class in 2011 that the actor would truly break the mainstream, however, earning her several awards nominations.

Her role in the Marvel superhero series led Kravitz to bigger and better things, playing Christina in The Divergent series as well as Leta Lestrange in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts movies. Further success came in the form of the HBO drama Big Little Lies which earned the actor a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, as well as her role in the major action blockbuster Mad Mad: Fury Road.

It was back at the start of her career in 2011 that Zoë Kravitz was asked about her favourite film of all time in an interview with MTV, with the actor expressing her toil in answering the question, exclaiming, “Oh, god, that’s really difficult”.

“One of my favourite movies of all time is Bugsy Malone,” Kravitz eventually revealed, adding, “a lot of people haven’t seen it. With Scott Baio and Jodie Foster”. In fact, Foster appeared in the movie as one of her very first feature film roles, playing the role of Tallulah shortly after her time working with Martin Scorsese on the iconic movie Taxi Driver.

Continuing to discuss her love for the movie musical, Kravitz added, “I saw it when I was a kid and I think it has a special place in my heart, but it’s one of the weirdest, out-there films ever. It’s this crazy [film with] children playing adults, but also lip-syncing. It’s also a musical, and people are being killed by [guns that shoot] whipped cream”.

Zoë Kravitz appears as Catwoman in the new DC movie The Batman for the first time since the release of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, taking the iconic suit from Anne Hathaway in the hopes of making the character her own. Speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed how she studied cats to prepare for the role, before joking that she drank milk out of a bowl.

“What I was so interested by was the fact you can’t read their face at all…Which is why I think people are creeped out by them, you can’t tell what they’re going to do,” Kravitz stated, revealing her love for the furry felines that helped to craft her character.

As Kravitz continues to rise the ranks of Hollywood fame, take a look at the trailer for her favourite film of all time, below.