Coachella 2022: Watch Damon Albarn and Flume debut collaborative single ‘Palaces’









Damon Albarn and Flume have collaborated on a new single titled ‘Palaces’ and gave the track its live debut at Coachella over the weekend.

During the second weekend of the giant California festival, Albarn – who had joined Billie Eilish on stage on the first weekend – joined Flume to showcase ‘Palaces’. The new track comes as an atmospheric and sentimental ballad that builds into a vibrant intensity as Flume brings in a heavier beat.

Flume was also joined by Toro y Moi for a performance of their 2020 single ‘The Difference’ and on the first weekend of the festival, Flume brought the likes of Caroline Polachek, Kučka, May-A, Beck and Tove Lo onto the stage with him.

‘Palaces’ will feature on Flume’s forthcoming third studio album of the same name. Palaces will be released on May 20th and will include the collaborative single between himself, Kučka and Quiet Bison, ‘Escape’, which was released alongside ‘Palaces’.

Flume wasn’t the only act to invite a surprise guest to the stage this weekend. Eilish welcomed Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams to join her for a rendition of Paramore’s hit ‘Misery Business’ as well as Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Headline act Harry Styles also brought out Lizzo as a special guest during his performance to perform One Direction’s 2011 hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’. Styles and Lizzo are clearly well acquainted and have covered each other’s music before, with Styles reimagining ‘Juice’ and Lizzo recording a new version of Styles’ ‘Adore You’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Elsewhere, Omar Apollo joined Daniel Caesar to perform ‘Invincible’, while cousins Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem joined forces to perform some of Lamar’s hits.

The below fan footage shows Albarn and Flume’s performance of ‘Palaces’.