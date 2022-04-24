Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish suffers nasty fall during set









Billie Eilish appears to be a star so down to earth that her face is now literally making acquaintances with it during headline sets.

Even though nobody even witnessed the star’s sorry tumble as it happened off stage, she was quick to announce to the audience: “I just ate shit! I tripped over the f—king fire thing.”

Although she was not hurt during the incident and was fine to continue her set, she is said to have dramatically in what fans are calling the greatest TikTok never filmed.

However, Eilish picked herself up valiantly and delivered a headline slot that had fans in raptures. Performing tracks like ‘Over Heated’ and ‘Oxytocin’ she smashed home a career-spanning set.

The crowd for the star are said to have been over 100,000. Harry Styles also attracted similar numbers as he welcomed Lizzo onto the stage for one of the festival’s biggest talking points.

You can check out some of the collated highlights from Eilish’s performance below. While the fall might have caused a chuckle, it was her music that crystallised her as a definite headline act even at the tender age of 20.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.