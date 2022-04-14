Toro y Moi and Eric André are collaborating on a film









Toro y Moi and Eric André have publicly announced their intentions to release Goes By So Fast, a new short film that serves as a companion and accompaniment to the new Toro y Moi album that was issued to the world at large: Mahal.

The film, as directed by Harry Israelson, is said to be a hybrid of genres, culminating in a work that’s said to be parts documentary, cartoon, live concert and narrative.

The project will have its premiere at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles, where Chaz Bear will act as compere and DJ. The short feature is in keeping with the artist’s desire to defy expectations. “I believe in genres,” Toro y Moi claimed. “I do believe blurring the lines between genres is sort of maybe my favourite thing to do. Especially as a brown guy, it’s kinda like you get immediately looped in with stuff. I feel like it’s kinda cool to just keep pushing the boundary a little bit.”

Mahal will be released on April 29th, which will feature contributions from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, the Mattson 2, Salami Rose Joe Louis, and Sofie, as well as ‘The Loop’. The film will likely coincide with the release. ‘The Loop’ was the first single released from the album, and it was released to generally positive reviews. Far Out described the work as a “chilled-out, soul-inflected piece” that welcomed listeners to the promise of spring after a protracted winter.

In other Eric André related news, the actor appeared in Jackass Forever, although he claimed it was done with a certain amount of trepidation on his part. He claimed his nerves stemmed from the environment, as everywhere he went, he was aware that a prank may await him. Added to the unease came the sense of constant camerawork, and the actor was keenly aware that the crew were hoping for something to occur which they could document.

André also worked on Sing 2, alongside a cast of A-listers that included U2 frontman Bono, and Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey. Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon also worked on Sing 2.

Stream ‘The Loop’ below.