Clairo forced to reschedule US tour dates due to sinus infection









Clairo has been forced to reschedule several upcoming US tour dates due to a sinus infection. The singer-songwriter is currently midway through her supporting tour for the 2021 album Sling, for which she has been supported by British Mercury Prize-winner Arlo Parks.

Clairo – AKA Claire Cottrill – took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “I’m really sorry to announce that we’ve decided to reschedule the next few shows.” She then went on to explain that three of her upcoming shows will be moved to July and that two of her Chicago dates will now take place later in March.

Detailing the reason for the last-minute cancellations, Clairo added: “I came down with a sinus infection in the last two days and I haven’t been able to sing at all.” However, it seems that Clario has been in need of a break from touring for some time. “I also just need to take a step back from performing in general (for a little bit),” she wrote. “I hope you understand.”

Clairo’s current tour has seen her team up with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to ensure the safety of her audiences. When the tour was announced, she clarified: “Every show will have a person/resource to go to if there’s harassment in the crowd,” adding that a “no bullshit” policy would be in place.

The move has been lauded by many as an important step in making the live music industry a safer space for women. In a recent interview, Clario declared that she would only tour if the right protocols were in place to protect her fans. “If I can’t provide this [security] on tour, then I won’t tour – that’s my mentality at the moment,” she said.

You can check out Clairo’s rescheduled US tour dates below.

Clairo rescheduled tour dates:

March 2022

16 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

17 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

18 – Minneapolis, The Fillmore

20 – Denver, The Fillmore

23 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

25 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Hall

28 – Vancouver, The Orpheum

30 – San Francisco, The Masonic

31 – Oakland, Fox Theatre

April 2022

2 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

3 – Anaheim, House of Blues

5 – Tempe, Marquee Theatre

7 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom

9 – Austin, ACL at Moody Theatre

10 – Houston, Bayou Music Center

13 – Miami, The Fillmore Miami Beach

14 – Orlando, Hard Rock Live

16 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

July 2022

29 – Detroit, The Fillmore

30 – Cleveland, Agora Ballroom

31 – Indianapolis, Old National Center