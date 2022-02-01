Arlo Parks unveils new single 'Softly'









Arlo Parks - 'Softly' 8.4

Certified badass and unofficial winner of 2021, Arlo Parks, has returned with her first new song of 2022, the mellow and groovy ‘Softly’.

With an easy earworm in its chorus and some awesomely stately piano lines, ‘Softly’ is, to my ears, about as close to pop as Parks has allowed herself to be in all of her work. Whereas she showed off her expert blend of R&B, indie rock, and even jazz on her debut Collapsed in Sunbeams, ‘Softly’ seems to indicate that Parks is evolving faster than just about anyone else in the music world.

“‘Softly’ is a song about yearning, about how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love,” Parks says in a press release for the track. “The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a break up and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous”.

The track also comes with a new video from directors Zhang and Knight. “For us ‘Softly’ explored the idea of wanting something that was once perfect to end in a gentle way, and we wanted to express this using the world surrounding Arlo,” the duo explain in a statement. “We were instinctively drawn to the warm toned, hazy nostalgia of the 1960s, as we loved the idea of something universally romantic being slowly stripped away throughout the film.”

Adding: “We based the colours of the bricks, trims and doors on mid-century painting in order to bake this romanticism into everything. The production itself was a huge challenge, as everything was captured in-camera with each piece of the set built on wheels operated by several production crew. However, we knew it was all worth it when we saw the skyscrapers dancing around Arlo for the first time.”

If you’re in North America in the next couple of weeks, you can still check out Parks and equally fascinating singer-songwriter Clairo trek around the country on a joint tour that runs from February through April. If not, just wait. She’ll come back around, and it’s time you jumped on the bandwagon.

Check out the video for ‘Softly’ down below.