Arlo Parks unveils "intimate" new single ‘Softly’









Mercury Prize-winner, Arlo Parks, has announced that her new single ‘Softly’ is imminent. Parks has described the much-anticipated new offering as a “piece of absolute yearning” and it will serve as Park’s first single of 2022, arriving as the follow up to her award-winning debut Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Parks has said that ‘Softly’ will be released on Tuesday 1st, 2022 (That’s today). She also recently shared a link to pre-save the song on streaming services, as well as a picture of the album artwork, which shows Parks sitting on the hood of a car lit by streetlamps.

Making the announcement to her social media channels, Parks wrote: “Softly. 01/02/2022. Smash the link to pre-save this piece of absolute yearning. I’m very proud of this one.”

Discussing the development of her songcraft in a 2021 interview, Parks said: “My sonic palettes and tastes have definitely expanded, and the kind of music that I want to make has changed. But I think internally, the way that I write my lyrics, the way that I put songs together, is still that very personal, intimate, intentional way of doing things.”

Arlo Parks will soon set off on an extensive worldwide tour starting on February 16th. As she explained back in a September interview, Parks hopes to spend 2022 writing new material and sharing her music with fans across the Atlantic and elsewhere: “I’m definitely doing a lot of writing, and it’s going to be a lot of touring for me – to be honest,” she said. “I’ll be going to America and sharing the music with the world.”

2021 was a big year for Arlo Parks. As well as winning the coveted Mercury Prize, she also received the award for Best New Artists at the BRITs. This year, she’s already been nominated for not one but two Grammy Awards, Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. It looks like Parks is set to make an even greater mark on the musical landscape in 2022.

