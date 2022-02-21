Clairo debuts new song ‘Nomad’ on first night of US tour









Atlanta born singer-songwriter Clairo debuted a brand new track entitled ‘Nomad’ at the start of her US tour last week.

Clairo’s tour began at The Fillmore in Charlotte on Wednesday, February 16th, after which the powerful new track was compared to the music of 1970s icon Carole King by fans online.

In December last year, Clairo rescheduled her upcoming UK and European tour due to Covid concerns. The singer was set to tour her second studio album Sling across January and February, but worries surrounding the rise of the Omicron variant meant that the dates were cancelled and moved to September and October of this year.

“I really hate to do this, but we have decided to reschedule the upcoming January Europe/UK tour,” Clairo told fans on Instagram while sharing new dates.

She added: “As much as we want to get back on the road, everybody’s safety is far more important and I hope you understand.”

In a recent interview, Clairo said that she wouldn’t tour unless protocols were in place to protect her fans. “If I can’t provide this [security] on tour, then I won’t tour – that’s my mentality at the moment,” she said.

Adding: “I really do feel in my heart of hearts that there’s going to be a wave of tours that are really stamped as the ‘safe tour’ and provide all this. Touring is one of the only things that hasn’t changed much. Granted, a lot of things need to change in the industry, but this is definitely one of them.”

Claire explained that there would “most definitely” be someone who isn’t affiliated with any of the venues she plays on future tours to serve as a “point of contact for any misconduct that goes on within the crowd”.

Listen to the live debut of Clairo’s new song, ‘Nomad’, below.