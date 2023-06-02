Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ will be his first R-rated movie in over two decades









Oppenheimer, the upcoming film by Christopher Nolan, will be his first R-rated picture in over two decades.

The highly-anticipated movie is set for release on July 21st, clashing with another of the biggest films of the year – Barbie. The biographical thriller focuses on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, responsible for leading the creation of the first nuclear weapons under the Manhattan Project.

Cillian Murphy stars as the eponymous character, with supporting roles from Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Jack Quaid, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Brannagh, Benny Safdie and more.

Nolan hasn’t made an R-rated movie since his early filmmaking efforts, Memento and Insomnia. Since then, all of his films have been given PG-13 ratings, with Nolan reportedly cutting scenes deemed too graphic to retain a lower rating within his work.

At Cinemacon, Nolan explained his decision to create a movie about ‘the father of the atomic bomb’. “Like it or not, J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived. He made the world we live in — for better or for worse.”

“And his story has to be seen to be believed, and I am certainly hopeful audiences will come to your theatres to see it on the biggest screens possible,” he added.

Oppenheimer will also be Nolan’s longest film to date, coming in at almost three hours.

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer below.