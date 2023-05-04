Cillian Murphy praises Christopher Nolan’s “special” ‘Oppenheimer’









Christopher Nolan will soon be releasing his next cinematic epic, with Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, due for release in summer 2023.

The film, which tells the story of the life of the man who made the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer, features an all-star cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett and Gary Oldman. Each aforementioned actor will support Murphy in the lead role, with the Irish performer recently speaking to Yahoo about his appreciation for Nolan.

“I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him,” the actor stated.

Continuing, he adds: “We have this long-standing understanding and trust and shorthand and respect. It felt like the right time to take on a bigger responsibility. And it just so happened that it was a huge one…Any actor would want to be on a Chris Nolan set, just to see how it works and to witness his command of the language of film and the mechanics of film and how he’s able to use that broad canvas within the mainstream studio system to make these very challenging human stories…I’m really proud of the movie and I’m really proud of what Chris has achieved. This was, for sure, a special one”.

Take a look at the trailer for the forthcoming release of Oppenheimer, below.