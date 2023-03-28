‘Oppenheimer’ three-hour runtime confirmed by Matt Damon









Christopher Nolan’s upcoming feature film Oppenheimer has had its runtime confirmed by Matt Damon. According to the actor, the film will be Nolan’s first to eclipse the three-hour mark.

“It’s three hours. It’s fantastic,” Damon told Variety. “Cillian [Murphy] is phenomenal. He’s everything you would want him to be. I think it’s almost three hours. It goes so fast, it’s great.”

Damon is set to play Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves Jr., the director of the Manhattan Project. Murphy portrays the film’s eponymous theoretical nuclear physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was one of the leaders of the team that helped create the first atomic bomb. The movie will also feature Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Brannagh, Florence Pugh, and Gary Oldman, among others.

Nolan has never directed a film that has exceeded the three-hour mark. His previous film, 2020’s Tenet, was two hours and 30 minutes long. Nolan’s longest film was 2014’s Interstellar, which came in at just under three hours in length.

Oppenheimer is set for a July 21st release. It will be competing directly with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie adaptation, which is set to be released on the same day. Check out the trailer for Oppenheimer down below.