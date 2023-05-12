Cillian Murphy opens up on “genius” Christopher Nolan: “He changed my life”









Actor Cillian Murphy has made six films with director Christopher Nolan, including The Dark Knight Trilogy and the forthcoming Oppenheimer. Murphy has discussed his admiration for the director and admitted that he is a “genius” who “changed” his life forever.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Murphy opened up on his director, saying, “Christopher Nolan… What can I say about Chris? He changed my life, you know, professionally and creatively. I’ve known him for about 20 years now. We’ve made six films together. I think you can use the word ‘genius’ when it comes to Chris Nolan. I think he is that.

“He’s a very singular one-in-a-million filmmaker, and I feel really lucky to have worked with him over all these years,” Murphy added. “And again, going back to the question, he makes challenging, complex stories that audiences completely have an appetite for.”

Murphy then went on to note how Nolan is able to combine a deep intellectual story even within the frame of a Hollywood blockbuster. “He’s be doing that and showing that you can make those sort of films with this sort of blockbuster world, and people will go and see them, and people enjoy being challenged and provoked by his cinema,” Murphy said. “He’s done that so excellently for many, many years now.”