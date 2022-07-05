Chris Evans explains the downsides of playing 'Captain America'









It feels like decades since Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr dominated the superhero box office as Captain America, Thor and Iron Man, with superhero movies having moved on considerably since the franchise kicked off in 2008.

A staggering 29 movies have been released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008, with Evans’ Captain America trilogy being considered among the very best films, being some of the few to achieve critical and commercial success. Although he has appeared in nine Marvel movies altogether, including all four Avengers instalments, no appearance has been more celebrated than his solo movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014.

For Evans, however, the world of the MCU wasn’t all roses, with the high-tempo media machine often proving too much for the Captain America actor to handle.

In a revealing interview with Rolling Stone, the more sensitive side of the all-powerful Marvel icon is revealed, telling the publication that he’s not all too fond of Hollywood’s media circus. In fact, he was so turned off by this aspect of the modern movie industry that when Marvel first offered him the role of Captain America the actor repeatedly turned it down, intimidated by the nine-movie contract.

Speaking to the publication, he commented: “It’s nuts…If you make a big movie like Independence Day, they’ll lock you up for three movies. But nine is insane. We got it down to six”. Eventually, Disney, the overlords who run a tight ship on the Marvel franchise, would convince Evans to come back for three more movies following the completion of his contract, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

The hard part for Evans wasn’t the long days on set, nor the need to act in front of looming green screens, but instead, it was the extensive promo tours and corporate events that he was made to attend. “This is the most outside asks you can incorporate into a movie,” he commented, “I love acting – but that’s not all you’re asking me to do”.

Gripping hold of modern audiences and Hollywood experts, the Marvel movie franchise has caused a stir since 2008, with fans eager to ask all sorts of questions to Evans about the many intricate details of the series. This proved hard for the actor, however, stressing: “It’s nice to talk about the work with people who are interested – but I freak out when I hear stupid questions about stupid things, and you’ve gotta act like you give a fuck”.

Rumoured to be making a return to the MCU sometime in the future, it’s likely that Evans will once again don the Captain America suit, particularly as he recognises his fame and importance in the series. “It’s part of the job,” he tells the magazine, but this doesn’t help the media experience too much for Evans, explaining, “I’ve got to sell this thing. But it’s just a gross feeling. It makes me insecure.”

Whilst we await his potential return to the franchise, take a look at Chris Evans in action as Captain America, below.

