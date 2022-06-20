Paul Walker set to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star









The late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker is set to receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 as a celebration of all his efforts in the movie industry throughout his 28 years in the craft.

Passing away after a tragic car crash in 2013, the actor, who was best known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as the Clint Eastwood movie Flags of Our Fathers, will be honoured at the service next year alongside such favoured actors as Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters and Bill Pullman.

Announcing the new recipients of a Hollywood star, Ellen K, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel, stated: “The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway”.

Along with Paul Walker, the Fast and Furious actor and musician Ludacris will also be receiving a star next year, with the two Hollywood icons having worked together on several occasions throughout the celebrated franchise.

With Fast 10 having begun filming in April, Vin Diesel took to social media at the time to express how each film in the franchise is made to “honour” the late actor. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t want to turn back time,” Diesel stated online, adding “talk Pablo (Paul Walker) out of heading back to LA that thanksgiving weekend. Every Fast film I make must, at the core, always honour my brother Pablo”.

Take a look at the official announcement of every lucky actor and musician set to receive a Hollywood star, below.