Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke team up for new movie









Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is set to join her mother Uma Therman in the forthcoming Hollywood ensemble comedy The Kill Room.

The comedy-thriller also sees another reunion as fellow Pulp Fiction star Samuel L. Jackson also joins Thurman in the stellar cast alongside Succession star Larry Pine and Goodfellas legend Debi Mazar.

The project comes with the synopsis: “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.”

Speaking about the project director Nicol Paone said: “Getting to make The Kill Room – an already incredible script – with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Adding: “Every moment they’re on screen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life.”

As of yet, it isn’t known when hitman Joe Manganiello will begin his plaguing mission in the art world as no release date has been announced, but given what the producers have said about the project, further details should be imminent.

