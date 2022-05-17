The Marvel film that Quentin Tarantino wanted to direct









Many Quentin Tarantino fans have often wondered about what it would be like if the director ventured into other kinds of projects such as a sci-fi films or a superhero flick. Having developed a reputation for making incredibly attractive arthouse acting films, Tarantino’s approach to different genre frameworks are naturally a subject of great interest.

According to the director himself, Tarantino has been planning the final addition to his filmography before retiring. These reports have sparked a lot of speculation about what this final project can be, with many fans pointing out that Tarantino was once attached to a Star Trek film while others have insisted that he has always wanted to make a biopic about John Brown.

During these heated online debates, some fans have also claimed that Tarantino could potentially use his vision to conduct a radical revision of the formulaic output of Marvel. According to them, Tarantino is the perfect filmmaker who can revitalise Marvel by injecting a breath of freshness and introduce something new to the MCU.

It turns out that this isn’t the first time Tarantino has been associated with a Marvel project. In fact, he wanted to direct one specific Marvel film but it never saw the light of day. Tarantino recalled: “Believe this or not. There was a time before all this Marvel shit was coming out. It was after Reservoir Dogs. It was before Pulp Fiction.”

While talking about his favourite comic books and his intentions, he added: “I had thought about doing Luke Cage because like when I was growing up, when I was a big comic book collector and my two favourites, from the ‘70s, my favourite comic book was Luke Cage, Hero for Hire. Later, Luke Cage Power Man. And Shang-Chi Master of Kung Fu.”

However, Tarantino’s friends who were comic book enthusiasts told him that it wasn’t a good idea. Years later, both Luke Cage and Shang-Chi were adapted and received critical acclaim. Although the Luke Cage series was cancelled eventually, it was praised for its social commentary as well as its thematic juxtapositions.

In all probability, Tarantino’s final film is not going to be a Marvel project since he has already floated the idea of making Kill Bill 3 but the director has no regrets about not doing it in the early years of his career either. Speaking about the opportunity, he declared: “I ended up doing Pulp Fiction instead. So I think I might have made the right choice.”

