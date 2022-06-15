Taika Waititi to expand the "very small" universe of ‘Star Wars’









There was a time, shortly after the release of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, when it looked like George Lucas’ star-roaming franchise might be at an end. How wrong we were. Following the success of 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, the franchise is set to engage warp speed and jet off in a new direction entirely, this time with Marvel director Taika Waititi at the helm.

Discussing the currently untitled Star Wars spin-off, Waititi told fans: “Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand. I don’t think that I’m any use in the ‘Star Wars’ universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.'”

The director, who is set to release a new Star Wars instalment in December 2025, added: “That all stands alone, that’s great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story.”

This isn’t Waititi’s first interaction with the Star Wars Universe. The Thor: Ragnarok director previously voiced the character of IG-11 in the hugely successful The Mandalorian series. Waititi wrote the upcoming Star Wars film with Oscar-nominated screen-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who worked on the script for 1917.

Taiki joins MCU’s Jon Favreau in diving into the Star Wars cinimatic universe. Favreau is the mind behind the Disney + series The Mandalorian, while director Jon Watts is behind the forthcoming coming-of-age adventure series Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Kathleen Kennedy said the Ahsoka and Andor series’ are set to usher in “a whole new saga” of Star Wars stories. Kennedy also revealed that Lucasfilm has a roadmap of releases pre-scheduled, including an instalment directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, which is set for December 2027. That’s obviously a long way off. Taika’s forthcoming release will mark the first big-screen Star Wars offering since 2018, at which point Lucasfilm announced that the franchise was no longer a cinematic property.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.