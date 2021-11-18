Cate Le Bon shares new song 'Moderation'









Cate Le Bon - 'Moderation' 7.8

Welsh folk pop singer Cate Le Bon has shared a new video for her latest single, the gentle and blissful ‘Moderation’.

“’Moderation’ is a nod to the daily dilemma of trying to curb inherited and novel habits, when you want to eat the moon, and an essay written by the architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1958 that continues to kick hard,” Le Bon explains in a statement.

Le Bon‘s voice is one of those that just radiates out of the speakers and into your heart. That’s pretty cheesy, but I honestly can’t think of a better way to describe it. It’s rich, it’s pristine, and with the occasion creak or crack of her native welsh accent coming through to give it a unique edge. It’s just calming, like a nice warm bath in audio form.

Even when she’s singing about the struggles that come with bettering yourself, it all feels well within the realm of possibility. It’s not like her voice can’t carry weight, but her tonality just makes it seem like everything is going to be alright. It’s anxiety reducing, and works wonders to put a racing mind at ease.

‘Moderation’ is the second taste of Le Bon’s upcoming sixth studio album, Pompeii. Previously we had heard the track ‘Running Away’, which was more slinky and funky than the relatively straightforward ‘Moderation’. In any case, both songs a strong indicators that Pompeii will be another great LP from an artist who already has a few of those in her arsenal.

Check out the video for ‘Moderation’ down below. Pompeii is set for a February 4 release.