Brian May pays tribute to "unique and influential" Jeff Beck









Following the passing of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck earlier this week, Queen’s Brian May has shared a video to pay tribute to the late musician.

Beck unexpectedly died after contracting bacterial meningitis aged 78. The guitarist gained fame after joining the Yardbirds in 1965, acting as a replacement for Eric Clapton. Although Beck was fired from the band after recording only one album, he quickly formed the Jeff Beck Group alongside Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood. Beck has frequently been labelled as one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

In his tribute video, May discusses what he believes to be “the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded”. Detailing further, he said: “If you [want to] hear his depth of emotion and sound and phrasing and the way he could touch your soul, listen to ‘Where Were You’ off the Guitar Shop album. Just Google ‘Where Were You Jeff Beck’ and sit down and listen to it for four minutes. It’s unbelievable.”

“It’s possibly the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded, probably alongside Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing.’ So sensitive, so beautiful, so incredibly creative and unlike anything you’ve ever heard anywhere else. Yes, of course, he had his influences too, but he brought an amazing voice to rock music which will never, ever be emulated or equalled.”

He continued: “Jeff was completely and utterly unique and the kind of musician who’s impossible to define. And I was absolutely in awe of him.” The Queen guitarist shared his fond memories of working with Beck on his song, ‘The Guv’nor’. “He came over to my place here in the studio, played it with me, and we had a laugh.”

“And he played some incredible stuff. Again, my jaw dropped. I couldn’t really pick up a guitar when he was in the room because he was so incredible; I just wanted to watch and listen. So he played on the track, and he was, like, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever.'”

“Jeff Beck is so unique, so influential on every guitarist I’ve ever met in my life. The loss is incalculable. It’s so sad not having him in the world anymore. I still can’t quite compute it in my head.”