Tributes pour in for legendary guitarist Jeff Beck









Jeff Beck, the iconic guitarist whose stints in The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group made him a legend in the British blues rock scene of the 1960s, has died at the age of 78. His family announced the late musician’s death, stating that Beck had died after a short battle with bacterial meningitis. Now, tributes from across the musical spectrum have begun pouring for the guitarist.

Beck is rightly considered one of the foundational players of the guitar in modern times. Transferring his skills into blues, soul, funk, as well as rock and roll, Beck became an integral member of the musical revolution of the 1960s. As such, the world of rock and roll has shared its deepest sympathies for the passing of Beck.

Beck’s death has come as a shock to many, with his family confirming he passed following a brief illness: “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” Beck’s family wrote in a statement. “His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Tributes have now poured in from the likes of KISS star Gene Simmons who wrote: “Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Another member of the KISS, Paul Stanley, also paid tribute to the iconic guitarist: What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

Beck once described his own style as completely unique, confirming to Guitar World in 2014: “I like an element of chaos in music. That feeling is the best thing ever, as long as you don’t have too much of it. It’s got to be in balance. I just saw Cirque du Soleil, and it struck me as complete organised chaos. If I could turn that into music, it’s not far away from what my ultimate goal would be, which is to delight people with chaos and beauty at the same time.”

Perhaps Beck’s closest counterpart, Jimmy Page, also shared his own tribute to the star, writing: “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal.

“His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

More icons, such as Ozzy Osbourne, The Kinks’ Dave Davies and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, shared similar sentiments. Osbourne noted: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck“

Iommi wrote: “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony”

The tributes will continue to pour in for a truly iconic artist.

I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewilderedDeepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

Rest in Peace, Jeff Beck 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CkecJA8gT2 — The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) January 11, 2023

RIP one of the greats, Jeff Beck 🕊️🌹🎸 The Bruce family would like to extend our sincere love and condolences to @jeffbeckmusic’s family, friends and fans around the world. What an incredible legacy. Here are a couple of photos of Jack and Jeff together, not so long ago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vq2xnSDOSR — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) January 11, 2023

Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist! My condolences to his family & friends RIP. 😢 pic.twitter.com/OcCv1jSNvx — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) January 11, 2023

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023

Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck. Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP pic.twitter.com/qaeJHGJymM — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. I’m so sad 😞 # — Mick Mars (@mrmickmars) January 11, 2023

Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck. He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others. — Steve Hackett (@HackettOfficial) January 11, 2023

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023