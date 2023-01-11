Jeff Beck, legendary British guitarist, dead at 78









Jeff Beck, the iconic guitarist whose stints in The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group made him a legend in the British blues rock scene of the 1960s, has died at the age of 78. His family announced the late musician’s death, stating that Beck had died after a short battle with bacterial meningitis.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” Beck’s family wrote in a statement. “His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

The musician had been active in touring and recording as early as late 2022. Beck’s most recent album was a collaborative effort with actor Johnny Depp titled 22 released in July of 2022.

Born in Wallington, Beck became heavily influenced by American guitarists like Cliff Gallup and Steve Cropper, along with blues greats like Robert Johnson and B.B. King. After a brief stint at art college, Beck dropped out to play in the London blues rock scene.

Beck was a replacement for Eric Clapton after the latter left The Yardbirds in 1965. He was a personal recommendation from session guitarist Jimmy Page, who was originally recruited for the job. For a brief period, Beck and Page played together in the band before he was fired in 1966.

The guitarist went on to form the Jeff Beck Group, recruiting an all-star lineup that included future Faces members Rod Stewart, long-time Rolling Stones collaborator Nicky Hopkins, and future Frank Zappa drummer Aynsley Dunbar. After the group’s disbandment in 1969, Beck briefly reformed the group before embarking on a solo career in 1972.

Throughout his career, Beck was responsible or at least partially responsible for a number of innovations and advancements in rock music. His work with Page in The Yardbirds represented one of the first twin-lead guitar configurations in rock. He also gifted Page his Fender Telecaster guitar, which Page used extensively on the first Led Zeppelin album and famously revived for the solo on ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

Beck’s electric arrangement for the Muddy Waters’ classic ‘You Shook Me’ provided the inspiration for Zeppelin’s rendition. Beck also provided the initial inspiration for Stevie Wonder’s classic number one hit ‘Superstition’, which originated from a jam session between the two musicians. Beck would later release his own version with the supergroup Beck, Bogart, and Appice.

Beck was an early proponent of high-watt amplifiers and was one of the first guitarists to experiment with distortion and feedback. Although he was a pioneer in blues rock and heavy metal during his initial career, Beck’s later career saw him focus on clarity and experimentation, with his guitar providing the role traditionally taken by a singer in a band.

Beck is considered one of the most influential and accomplished guitarists of his generation. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Beck.