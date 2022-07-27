'Breaking Bad' leaving Netflix in 2025









Everyone’s favourite neo-Western, Breaking Bad will bring its more than a decade-long run on Netflix to an end in 2025. The AMC series has been one of the streaming service’s most popular titles for an age now, with fans of the show and newcomers finding themselves revisiting it on numerous occasions, a testament to the timeless quality of the hit series.

Breaking Bad‘s availability on Netflix has been credited with keeping its flame alive, nearly ten years after AMC originally aired its final episode in September 2013.

However, according to a new report in The Wrap, Breaking Bad and a host of other favourites have been given the expiration dates for their respective runs on the streaming site, with Breaking Bad scheduled to leave on February 10th, 2025.

A slew of other hit shows have also been handed end dates that are due to be reached before the end of 2024. These include the likes of Community, 30 Rock, NCIS, and How to Get Away With Murder, which has prompted fans to revisit them, as their future after Netflix is unclear.

Breaking Bad was created by Vince Gilligan, and it tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher, who turns to meth production following a lung cancer diagnosis as he seeks to pay for medical bills and provide for his family. He enlists the help of his former student, Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, as he expands his drug empire whilst keeping it a secret from his loved one.

The New Mexico-based drama is one of the most successful TV shows in history and was named the most critically acclaimed series of all time by Guinness World Records in 2013. Reflecting this, ‘Ozymandias’, one of the last episodes of the series’ fifth and final season, is the highest-rated episode of any TV series on IMDb.

