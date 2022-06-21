AMC boss says he's "open" to another 'Breaking Bad' spin-off









According to the boss of AMC, the “door is always open” for further Breaking Bad Spin-offs like Better Call Saul. The president of entertainment and AMC studios at AMC Networks, Dan McDermott, has said that he hopes another show from show creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould will emerge to expand the Breaking Bad franchise.

During a conversation with Variety, McDermott said: “I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it.”

He added: “I think you’d have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, ‘Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.’”

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, a prequel to Breaking Bad which follows the life and times of lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), comes to an end in August.

The series spin-off featured many notable characters from the world of Breaking Bad, including Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). It’s been revealed that the infamous Walter White (Bryan Cranson) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will also star in the series finale.

In its day, Breaking Bad – which spanned from 2008 to 2013 – was one of the most popular shows on television. In 2019, a movie sequel was released titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The final season of Better Call Saul will resume on July 11th, 2022.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.