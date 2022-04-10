Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul confirmed to appear in final season of 'Better Call Saul'









Better Call Saul is the Breaking Bad spinoff series that has taken the world by storm. The Bob Odenkirk-led series has created an army of fans comparable to its parent show, which is no mean feat. While the producers and the show have both danced around it for the past few years, it has finally been confirmed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will appear in the final season.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will both be making appearances on the prequel’s final chunk of episodes, which is due to debut on April 18th. Series producer and co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the news during an appearance at PaleyFest.

He said of the news, “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience,” Gould said to a panel for the show. “But I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah.”

Although given the prequel nature of the show, it’s unclear how exactly they will be worked into the storyline, Gould confirms that you might just have to wait and see. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

He ended off the announcement by saying, “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” Which is a sentiment that plenty of dedicated fans can get on board with.

If you’re curious to see how these characters will make their way into the story, you can keep an eye out for the sixth season, which is set to release on April 18th, 2022.