New ‘Breaking Bad’ statues to be unveiled in Albuquerque









How good was the AMC TV series Breaking Bad? Good enough for a set of bronze statues apparently, as the iconic characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will soon be commemorated in the New Mexico city of Albuquerque.

Commissioned in 2019 by the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, the statues will be erected in praise of the series that followed a terminally ill teacher who becomes a big-time meth dealer to support his struggling family.

Gilligan and Sony Pictures Television have donated the statues in the hope that their presence will bring in “busloads of tourists” as reported by The Guardian, with Albuquerque serving as the setting for both Breaking Bad and the spin-off show Better Call Saul.

“Over the course of 15 years, two TV shows and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us,” Gilligan stated in praise of the artwork. The decision to erect the statues hasn’t gone down with universal pleasure, however, with many locals taking to Twitter to voice their annoyance with commemorating drug dealers and those supporting the meth trade, even if such characters are fictional.

Created by sculptor Trevor Grove, the statues themselves will be unveiled on July 29th at the Albuquerque Convention Centre, with Mayor Tim Keller, Gilligan and actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul due to be present at the event.

Take a look at the trailer for the very first season of the show, below.