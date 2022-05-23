When Bryan Cranston was a suspect in the murder of a chef









Bryan Cranston has starred in various iconic films as well as television shows but none of them have surpassed the cultural impact of Breaking Bad. His journey from a high school chemistry teacher suffering from cancer to becoming the most accomplished, psychopathic meth expert in the world has captured the imagination of fans all around the world.

If you read the headline and thought that this article was about a Breaking Bad subplot that you had missed out on, it’s not. Cranston might be an extremely beloved cultural icon and not at all like the highly problematic character he played but the actor was actually considered to be a suspect in a real murder case.

Cranston has told this story on multiple occasions, claiming that it happened during the 1970s when he had embarked on a journey across America with his brother during which they worked multiple odd jobs at various locations. One of his workplaces was a restaurant in Daytona Beach where one employee was a tyrant.

According to the actor, everyone in the restaurant hated the chef whose name was Peter Wong and the chef also reciprocated their feelings. “The chef at this restaurant was a guy named Peter Wong,” Cranston revealed. “He was a miserable human being, just a despicable man. He hated everyone and everyone hated him.”

A common discussion in the workplace revolved around assassination plans for Peter Wong. The workers would sit around and make extensive plans regarding the termination of the chef. Cranston also put in his own suggestion and urged everyone to chop the corpse of Wong into little pieces and fry him in a wok.

Things took a strange turn when Wong actually ended up dead and it happened at the same time as the Cranston brothers leaving town to look for a new place. Due to this odd timing, the brothers became active suspects in the murder case but they had already travelled to another state when the police started looking for them.

“A hooker picked Peter Wong up at a dog track in Daytona and lured him home,” Cranston later explained while talking about what actually happened to the chef and how the police had put out APBs on them. “Some other guy was waiting for him and clubbed him on the head before stuffing him in the trunk of a car.”