Brad Pitt to produce long-awaited sequel 'Beetlejuice 2'









Back in 1988, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice became an icon of popular culture and the status of the modern gothic director was instantly elevated.

Having only previously directed Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in 1985, it was Beetlejuice that would help establish the filmmaker’s distinct style, leading him to larger and more significant mainstream projects as he went on to helm Batman in 1989.

Now, after decades of rumours, it appears as though a sequel to the 1988 classic may finally be in the works, with Brad Pitt coming on to produce the film from behind the scenes.

According to reports, it is thought that the actor’s production company Plan B have come onboard to take the project to the big screen, with plans to start filming as soon as this coming summer with both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder willing to reprise their roles.

In addition to Keaton and Ryder returning, Tim Burton is also expected to return, though due to the ongoing legal case involving the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, Alec Baldwin will not be involved in the sequel. Ever since the release of the original film in 1988 rumours have circled about the new project, with Burton believing he had reached an agreement with Warner Bros in 2015, only for that deal to fall through.

Earning $75 million at the box office from its $15 million budget, Beetlejuice became a critical and commercial hit when it was released at the end of the 1980s, even picking up an Academy Award for Best Makeup.

Whilst fans of Tim Burton and the original film hope this sequel news indeed confirms the imminent arrival of the new film, history says that Beetlejuice 2 could take a little longer to arrive on cinema screens.