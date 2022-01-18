Tim Burton named his favourite band of all time









When we talk about filmmakers driven by a singular creative vision, the name of Tim Burton often pops into one’s mind. With gems like Edward Scissorhands and Ed Wood under his belt, Burton has established himself as a fiercely original filmmaker whose artistic affinities are instantly recognisable due to their overwhelmingly distinctive characteristics.

Having dreamt of being a director ever since he was a child, Burton engaged in making stop-motion animated shorts in his own backyard which would later form the basis of his artistic framework. According to Burton, he remembers that he was never really afraid of horror films and found that the reality of going to school was much scarier in comparison.

Old monster films were among Burton’s personal favourites and the state of the genre now saddens him. In an interview, Burton explained that the strong image of the monsters in those cinematic masterpieces was being diluted due to the overuse of technological advancements. “It’s also due to the CGI heaviness,” he claimed. “You’re missing the human element”.

While being a filmmaker obviously means that Burton is bound to have found some sort of inspiration in the works of his predecessors who paved the way, he has also publicly stated his admiration for his favourite musicians. During an event celebrating Burton’s artistic creations in Las Vegas, he took to the stage to introduce his favourite band.

That band was none other than The Killers who had been invited to perform their wildly popular hits ‘Mr. Brightside’ and ‘When You Were Young’. While commenting on the impact that the band has had on him, Burton said that there wasn’t a single song he didn’t like. “I love every song that they do. They’re beautiful, they’re my favourite band,” the director declared.

Currently, Burton is working on a very exciting project for Netflix which will revolve around the iconic character of Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. Titled Wednesday, the project is expected to come out this year and Burton is set to direct all eight episodes of the first season as planned by Netflix. The series will mark Burton’s return to the television format after decades since the last time he ventured into that domain was in the ’80s.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.