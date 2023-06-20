Watch Boygenius cover Dan Reeder song ‘Stay Down, Man’









Boygenius has delivered a cover of Dan Reeder’s track ‘Stay Down, Man’. The popular folk artist and innovative instrument maker originally released the song in 2020 as a single from his album Every Which Way.

Reeder, now 68-years-old, comically cites that he is still “unspoiled by success” despite being Oh Boy Records’ longest signed artist with the exception of the late John Prine. However, with Boygenius now covering his work and his exposure growing, he may well find a new height of success in the future.

As part of the same SiriusXM session, Boygenius also performed ‘Cool About It’ and ‘Not Strong Enough’, two tracks from their recent debut album, The Record. You can watch all three performances below.

Elsewhere, last weekend, the supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker gave The Record outtake ‘Boyfriend’ its live debut in front of an enthusiastic audience at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens during the Re:SET festival.

“We’ve never played this song,” Lucy Dacus said, introducing the track. “But this is for all the boyfriends here. We love you,” Bridgers added before the trio launched into the vibrant track.

Last month, Bridgers supported Taylor Swift at the Nashville stop during her ‘Eras’ tour. However, as she took the stage, she surprised fans by turning up with Dacus and Baker for a Boygenius repertoire.

The trio played ‘Not Strong Enough’ from their debut album and Bridgers’ solo tracks ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. This was just one of several surprise Boygenius performances. In March, they also performed a secret set at Austin Airport for SXSW, and in April, they appeared onstage during MUNA’s Coachella set.

In a glowing five-star review of The Record, Far Out wrote: “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make. With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts.”

Watch Boygenius perform in the SiriusXMU studios below.