Watch Boygenius play new song ‘Boyfriend’ for the first time









On Saturday evening, Boygenius debuted an outtake from their recent debut album, The Record. Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker played the track, titled ‘Boyfriend’, for a swathe of enthusiastic fans gathered at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens during the Re:SET festival.

“We’ve never played this song,” Lucy Dacus said, introducing the track. “But this is for all the boyfriends here. We love you,” Bridgers added before the group began the upbeat song.

The festival endured several weather-related cancellations over the weekend. One stage at Suffolk Downs was hit particularly hard, meaning performances by LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx and IDLES were called off.

Last month, Bridgers supported Taylor Swift at the Nashville stop during her ‘Eras’ tour. However, as she took the stage, she surprised fans by turning up with Dacus and Baker for a Boygenius repertoire.

The trio played ‘Not Strong Enough’ from their debut album and Bridgers’ solo tracks ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. This was just one of several surprise Boygenius performances. In March, they also performed a secret set at Austin Airport for SXSW, and in April, they appeared onstage during MUNA’s Coachella set.

In a glowing five-star review of The Record, Far Out wrote: “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make. With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts.”

Watch Boygenius debut ‘Boyfriend’ at Forest Hills Stadium below.