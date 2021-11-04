Boygenius return with first new show in three years









America’s finest and most impromptu indie-rock supergroup Boygenius, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, have announced an official reformation for a show in San Francisco later this month.

The formation and continuation of Boygenius was always a casual thing: the three established singer-songwriters originally came together in 2018 and released their eponymous EP that same year. The band toured as a unit before going back to their separate careers.

A fair amount has happened since the last time Boygenius were together. Bridgers released Punisher in 2020, ascending out of indie-rock stardom and into the mainstream pop culture. Meanwhile, Dacus and Baker have released two of the most acclaimed albums of 2021 so far, Dacus with Home Video and Baker with Little Oblivions. All three members are working at the height of their powers, so it’s cool to see them come back together for the sheer genuine joy of the project.

The band are coming back together to perform at a benefit show for the Bay Area non-profit Bread & Roses, which specialises in bringing musical performances to children in hospitals, daycare centres, and low-income residences. The show, which also features Allison Russell, had tickets that started at $175 and went all the way up to $400+, but you don’t have to worry about that because it’s all sold out.

Due to the nature of the concert and all three members’ lucrative solo careers, this appears to be a one-off reunion. But hey, you never know, maybe this will be the seed for some more shows, a full tour, or even some new music.

In the meantime, let’s all just relisten to the band’s EP and reminisce about the simpler times of 2018.