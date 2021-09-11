Lucy Dacus releases new video for 'Brando'







American indie rocker Lucy Dacus has revealed a new video for the previously released Home Video single ‘Brando’.

In keeping with the album’s title and themes, Dacus made a request to her fans: submit a video of yourself doing something along with the song. That could be singing, dancing, juggling, fire breathing, or whatever. The best submissions would be compiled and edited into the song’s official video, and now we get to see how it tuned out.

The results are wide-ranging with the video winding up becoming a mini talent show, with participants showing off skills in sockpuppetry, ballet, skateboarding, both roller and ice skating, and even acrobatics. Oh, and pets. Lots and lots of pet cameos. Dacus takes the focus off of herself and allows her fans to be the centre of attention, to endearingly charming ends.

“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” Dacus says. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

Along with the video, Dacus has also shared her upcoming UK and European tour dates for 2022. The artist is set to embark on her sold out US tour, which recently got a few more concerts added to it in Oregon, Washington, and New York due to high demand.

Check out the new video for ‘Brando’, plus Dacus’ European tour dates, down below.

Lucy Dacus 2022 European tour dates:

Fri. March 18, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. March 20, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

Mon. March 21, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

Wed. March 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Thu. March 24, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 25, 2022 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

Tue. March 29, 2022 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde

Wed. March 30, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Thu. March 31, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

Sat. April 2, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sun. April 3, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Mon. April 4, 2022 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

Wed. April 6, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Thu. April 7, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

Sat. April 9, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

Sun. April 10, 2022 – Jena, DE @ Trafo

Tue. April 12, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

Wed. April 13, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Milla

Thu. April 14, 2022 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F

Fri. April 15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

