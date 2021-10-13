Phoebe Bridgers performs ‘Moon Song’ in a spacesuit live on ‘Jimmy Kimmel'









Phoebe Bridgers took to the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to perform a stunning acoustic version of her track ‘Moon Song’, taken from her second studio album Punisher, which came out in June 2020. Despite being released at the height of the pandemic, the LP has proven to be immensely successful, though Bridgers has only recently been able to take the songs on tour.

For last night’s performance, Bridgers went on stage dressed in a mock-Nasa space suit and was accompanied by a member of her band on violin, who plays a beautifully complex harmonic line for Brdgers to sing over. It truly is a testament to the purity of her sound.

The performance follows last weekend’s disastrous concert, when Bridgers’ Austin City Limits set was cut short after the technical crew cut all sound to the stage during the final song of her set. The singer-songwriter struggled through regardless, later taking to Twitter to write: “lol fuck acl” The festival has since apologised.

In a statement, a festival spokesperson wrote: “Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of [the] Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance.”

“We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe,” the statement continues. “After positive conversations between festival organisers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organisation close to her heart.”

Meanwhile, Bridgers has been featured on Noah Gundersen’s song ‘Atlantis’ – taken from his new album A Pillar of Salt. In a press statement, Gundersen wrote: “Phoebe may not be physically in the [music] video but she’s there in spirit as the sweet voice of my inner monologue.”

See the performance, below.

Comments