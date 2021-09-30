Phoebe Bridgers sued for Defamation by record producer







Music producer Chris Nelson has sued the singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and his ex-girlfriend for defamatory remarks they made about him online.

A spokesperson for Nelson, who owns a Los Angeles based recording studio claimed that Bridgers “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements regarding [Nelson] in order to destroy his reputation.”

According to TMZ, Nelson is filing for $3.8 million USD in defamation damages, owing to “false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, and negligent interference with prospective economic relations,” as per Pitchfork reportage.

The legal filing states: “In or around 2018, [he] and his girlfriend at the time… began having consensual sexual encounters with [Phoebe] Bridgers.”

However, when Nelson and his unnamed girlfriend broke up in the “fall of 2019”, Bridgers continued a relationship with his ex-girlfriend and thereafter the pair began spreading damaging falsehoods.

Unearthed claims on Bridgers social media accounts and those of the suspected second defendant, reference allegations of grooming and abuse by Nelson, as well as a post that remarked: “[Nelson] beat a young Latinx man to death… bludgeoned at least one other man with a baseball bat.”

Naturally, Nelson has claimed that these allegations are completely false and designed to retract his credibility within the music industry. Nelson and his representatives have stated: “[He] believes that defendant Bridgers maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about [him] as part of a vendetta to destroy [his] reputation that was enflamed by defendant Bridgers and [his ex-girlfriend’s] sexual relationship.”

As of yet, Phoebe Bridgers is yet to comment on the lawsuit. More updates are expected in the coming weeks.

