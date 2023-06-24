Billy Nomates Glastonbury 2023: BBC removes Twitter clip following online abuse￼









Following a request by the artist, the BBC has removed a clip of Billy Nomates performing at Glastonbury Festival 2023 following an alarming amount of online abuse.

Nomates, who recently released her second album, CACTI, earlier this year, performed at The Park at 3:15pm on June 23rd. Following the show, a short clip of her performance was posted to social media by BBC 6 Music. However, after the clip was posted, Nomates received a barrage of hateful comments, which led to her asking for the video to be removed.

Nomates, real name Tor Maries, wrote on Instagram: “The level of personal abuse on BBC 6Music socials for going to work today is insane. I’ve asked for all footage to be removed.”

Maries continued: “I know it’s not for everyone what I do. I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much. There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

Now, the BBC has removed the clip from social media. However, the full performance will be available on the BBC iPlayer for “audiences to enjoy”.

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”

Countless artists have come forward in support of Nomates, such as Glastonbury veteran Billy Bragg, who posted on Twitter: “Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her Glastonbury set was posted on BBC 6 Music that she asked them to take the clip down. She played a set for us last year and was brilliant. You’ll always have place here Tor.”

See more Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her @glastonbury set was posted on @BBC6Music that she asked them to take the clip down. She played a set for us last year and was brilliant. You’ll always have place here Tor pic.twitter.com/ZNMxX4aGZ3 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 23, 2023