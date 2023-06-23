Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2023: The full setlist









Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys returned to the Pyramid Stage for their triumphant third headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival.

With a gigantic mirrorball hanging above them, the band busted out songs from across their catalogue, including new tracks from their 2022 LP The Car. Arctic Monkeys reached all the way back to their first LP, 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, by reviving classic songs like ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘Mardy Bum’.

“Greetings, Somerset,” Alex Turner told the crowd after finishing out ‘Brainstorm’. “What a night.”

The band made their first appearance in 2007 when they headlined the festival along with The Killers and The Who. The band made a return to the Pyramid Stage in 2013, where they shared co-headlining status with The Rolling Stones and Mumford & Sons.

Arctic Monkeys’ appearance as the Friday night headliners was almost threatened by Turner’s out of laryngitis. Their planned show in Dublin on June 20th had to be cancelled due to Turner’s vocal issues. However, the singer was in fine form at Glastonbury but notably avoided some of the higher notes in the band’s songs.

Before Arctic Monkeys launched into the AM cut ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’, the band previewed a snippet of new music. It’s unclear whether it was a new song, a new outro to ‘Cornerstone’, or an intro to ‘High’.

Certain songs, most notably ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’, were taken at a slower tempo. The group certainly didn’t sound rushed as they adapted the lounge-jazz pace of their previous two albums, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and The Car, to the majority of their material. The exceptions came in the riff-heavy movement of ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ and the manic pace of ‘Dance Floor’.

Check out the full setlist from Arctic Monkeys’ appearance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival down below.

Arctic Monkeys setlist, Glastonbury 2023:

‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’ ‘Brainstorm’ ‘Snap Out of It’ ‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’ ‘Crying Lightning’ ‘Teddy Picker’ ‘Cornerstone’ Unknown song snippet ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’ ‘Arabella’ ‘Four Out of Five’ ‘Pretty Visitors’ ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ ‘Perfect Sense’ ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ ‘Mardy Bum’ ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ ‘505’ ‘Body Paint’

Encore

‘I Wanna Be Yours’ (with elements of ‘Star Treatment’) ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ ‘R U Mine?’

See more 'There’d Better Be a Mirrorball'#Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/yCjCCd2pM5 — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 23, 2023