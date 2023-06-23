Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2023: Alex Turner premieres potential new song









After a few days of apprehension, Arctic Monkeys have finally made their way to the Glastonbury stage. This marks their third time on the grounds since their performance in 2007 and their return in 2013 off the strength of AM.

As the band tore through their lineup of fan favourites and singles, they also included a brief snippet of what could appear on their next album. Before going into the song ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High’, Alex Turner played the beginnings of what would be a soulful new Monkeys track before transitioning into the following tune.

Though there has been no word as to whether the song will appear on a Monkeys album, Turner returned to slow territory for the following track. To mark the occasion, the band also resurrected a mirror ball, complimenting the song ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ from their previous album, The Car.

There had previously been questions surrounding the band as to whether they would perform at their scheduled date. Earlier in the week, the band had to cancel select shows in Dublin following Turner suffering from laryngitis.

Although the band had not spoken about whether they would take the stage, Emily Eavis told concertgoers to still expect the return of the Sheffield rockers. Although there was no clear answer, confidence in the band performing came with the mirrorball arriving on the grounds earlier today.

The Monkeys’ set caps off a starstudded first day of Glastonbury weekend, including a performance by rockers Royal Blood and a surprise performance by Foo Fighters. Foo Fighters had originally been labelled under the fake name ‘The Churnups’.

The Monkeys did also boast a varied setlist, including singles from AM alongside some of their more aggressive material like ‘Brianstorm’. As of yet, there has been no word on whether the supposed new song will make its way to the studio.

See more Did @ArcticMonkeys just debut a new song at #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/aEVPWWLdnB — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 23, 2023