Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show over health concerns for Alex Turner









Arctic Monkeys have been forced to cancel their forthcoming show at Marlay Park in Dublin after health concerns surrounding their frontman Alex Turner came to the fore.

With the band also due to headline Glastonbury Festival on June 23rd, they released a public statement citing the following reason for the cancellation: “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest”.

They continued: “Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

As of yet, it is unclear whether the health problem that Turner is facing will impact the band’s ability to play at Glastonbury Festival. No indication has been given on that front or whether Arctic Monkeys will be returning to play Dublin soon, with Turner’s condition seemingly only arising overnight following a spell of shows in London.

How long does it take to recover from laryngitis?

According to the NHS, “In most cases, it gets better without treatment in about a week. Symptoms of laryngitis can begin suddenly and usually get worse over a period of two to three days. Common symptoms of laryngitis include: hoarseness.”

The condition is common among singers. For the most part, Arctic Monkeys have always avoided cancelling shows, and Turner has been able to keep his voice fresh. The last time that Turner was out of action for health reasons was back in 2013, when he was struck by the same condition.