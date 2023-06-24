Glastonbury 2023: Billy Nomates asks BBC to remove set after backlash









Billy Nomates has asked the BBC to take down footage from her performance at Glastonbury Festival after receiving a backlash on social media.

Nomates, who recently released her second album CACTI earlier this year, performed at The Park at 3:15pm on June 23rd. Following the show, part of her performance was broadcast on social media by BBC 6 Music. After the clip was posted, Nomates was the recipient of many hateful comments which led to her asking for the video to be removed.

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “The level of personal abuse on @bbc6music socials for goin to work today is insane. I’ve asked for all footage to be removed.”

Nomates continued: “I know it’s not for everyone what I do. I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much. There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

Although her set is yet to be taken down from BBC iPlayer, Nomates has been the centre of praise from her fellow artists who have shared messages of support in the wake of the backlash.

Glastonbury veteran Billy Bragg posted on Twitter: “Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her Glastonbury set was posted on BBC 6 Music that she asked them to take the clip down. She played a set for us last year and was brilliant. You’ll always have place here Tor.”

Primal Scream’s Simone Marie shared screenshots of the online attack and said: “The fact that billy nomates has asked 6 music to take down glasto footage of her due to all the trolling + nasty comments is so fkkn upsetting. WTF is wrong with people . Why is anyone who does music such an easy target ? shall we all come to your work and rip into you ? vile.”

Portishead’s Geoff Barrow discussed the criticism Nomates received for not having a live band and explained why it was unjust. Today Billy Nomates Got absolutely destroyed & personally insulted by a load of 6 Music Dads after her Glastonbury 2023 performance saying she Should have a band? What they don’t realise is that most of their fav bands Play along to backing tracks Least she isn’t pretending.”

Glastonbury is set to continue on June 24th with performances from headliner Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, Christine & The Queens, Manic Street Preachers, Loyle Carner, Shame, Wunderhorse and many more.

Watch footage from Nomates’ set below.

